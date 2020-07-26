Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh dodges question on IPS officer forcibly quarantined

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh dodged question on Patna Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari forcibly quarantined in Mumbai.
Later, when he was questioned on investigation carried out by Mumbai Police in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Home Minister said, "Mumbai Police investigation is progressing in the right direction, and in a professional manner."
Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said Sushant Singh Rajput’s death will be investigated only by Mumbai Police. Deshmukh said the case won’t be transferred to the CBI. This comes after Sushant’s father KK Singh levelled several allegations against Rhea. Sushant’s father filed an FIR in Patna against Rhea and her family. Patna Police informed that the preliminary investigation has begun. Rhea Chakraborty is also consulting her lawyers. Rhea’s lawyer was seen leaving her house on July 28. Meanwhile, the police have recorded statements of over 40 people. Dharma Productions CEO recorded his statement in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case on 28 July. Apoorva Mehta was questioned at Mumbai’s Amboli Police Station. On June 18, Rhea Chakraborty recorded her statement in the case. Rhea also demanded a probe by the CBI into his suicide. She requested Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate an inquiry. Sushant Singh Rajput was reportedly found hanging in his flat. Sushant is suspected to have committed suicide at his Mumbai home. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:18Published
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case will not be transferred to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh said. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on June 14.
IPS office Vinay Tiwari, who reached Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, has allegedly been forcibly quarantined. The allegation was made by another top Bihar officer on Twitter. The officer alleged that Tiwari was not even provided accommodation in the IPS mess despite a request being made. This comes amid an escalating blame game between police of the two states over the probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Earlier, Bihar police had alleged that they have not even been provided with basic documents like the post mortem report etc by their Mumbai counterparts. The matter has also taken a political turn with several top leaders from Bihar slamming the Uddhav Thackeray led government in Maharashtra. Many of them have also called for a CBI probe into the death of the actor who originally hailed Bihar. Sushant Rajput's father had filed an FIR in Patna and leveled serious allegations against the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members. The actor was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:48Published
The chief of Bihar police commented on the progress in the investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said that the probe team visiting Mumbai was yet to receive important documents like forensic and autopsy reports from Maharashtra police. He added that he's sure that Mumbai cops will cooperate in the probe and the case will move further when such information and documents are received. A day earlier, Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi had alleged that Maharashtra government was under pressure from a Congress-backed 'Bollywood mafia' to let those involved in the Sushant case go scot-free. The Bihar police is also looking for Siddharth Pithani, Sushant's flatmate, who had earlier written to the Mumbai police that the late actor's family was pressurising him to give a statement against Rhea Chakraborty. Sushant Singh was found dead at his Mumbai house on June 14. His father has accused his girlfriend Rhea of wrongfully confining him and also taking crores of Rupees from him.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:11Published
JD(U) National General Secretary Sanjay Jha reacted on Patna Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari forcibly quarantined in Mumbai and said that it is a 'shameful' act. Sanjay Jha said, "4 Bihar Police officers are already in Mumbai, they also went there on a flight but were not quarantined. We sent an IPS officer to speed up the probe. Mumbai police was informed prior his departure, he was not tested at the airport but when he started the investigation late night, he was quarantined. It is utterly shameful."
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Patna Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari forcibly quarantined in Mumbai said that the incident was not right; Bihar police is carrying out its duty. Nitish Kumar said, "Whatever happened to him is not right. It is not political; Bihar Police is carrying out its duty. Our DGP will speak to them." IPS officer Vinay Tiwari reached Mumbai from Patna on official duty to lead the police team in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case probe and has been forcibly quarantined by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday condemned the quarantine order against IPS officer Vinay Tiwari. Nitish said the order was “not right” and Bihar DGP is talking to authorities in Mumbai. "Bihar DGP will speak with the authorities there. Whatever happened with him (Vinay Tiwari) is not right. It is not a political matter. Bihar Police is carrying out its duty," Kumar said. Tiwari is probing the case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Bihar DGP said, "They (BMC) are saying that they are following the guidelines as he (Tiwari) did not get himself tested for coronavirus before coming to Mumbai." Explaining the 'forcibly quarantined' allegation, BMC on Monday said that Tiwari was quarantined as per the present guidelines for domestic arrivals at Mumbai Airport. A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the matter on the basis of an FIR which was registered in Patna, based on a complaint filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty under several sections including abetment to suicide.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:00Published
A couple, Migza and Faiyaz Sheikh who run a small-scaled school at Mumbai's Malad area waived off the fees of their students when they found that their parents couldn't afford to pay the fees amid the lockdown. But they didn't just stop here...when they got to know that the people living in the area could barely afford two square meals a day, they decide to donate rations to them. Fourth months down the line, the couple has spent around four lakh rupees from their personal savings and distributed food items to about 1,500 people, no matter which caste or community they belong to. Meanwhile, a specially-abled person in Rameswaram town of Tamil Nadu is providing door to door service of distributing 'Kabasura Kudineer' among the people. It is an herbal concoction, comprising dry ingredients of ginger, pippali, clove, cirukancori root, mulli root, kadukkai, ajwain and many other herbs. The ingredients are powdered and mixed with water, then boiled to make a decoction of one-fourth of its initial volume. As it has proved effective in managing COVID-19 cases, Deena started serving it to the general public. At present, when the whole country is reeling due to coronavirus, in such a situation, its people like Migza and Deena who are coming forward and extending their support in the fight against the pandemic.
Minister of State of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, RK Singh on August 02 stated that the Mumbai police didn't do anything in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. He said, "People's demand for transferring case to CBI is justified. I took this request to Maharashtra CM, but he was not in favour. CBI probe would be better from the point of justice and family also wants the same." "Mumbai police didn't do anything in the case and were investigating people for publicity. They didn't file an FIR and didn't tell who they are probing," he added. Sushant's last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai on June 15, a day after his death by suicide.
Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Sushant Singh Rajput death case said that he has faith that Mumbai Police will cooperate with them as the whole country wants to know what exactly happened with the late actor. The Bihar DGP said, "There is a problem as we haven't yet received even the basic documents related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case. We don't have post-mortem report details, CCTV footage or any information that has been collected by Mumbai Police during probe till now. So when we will get all evidences from Mumbai Police then we will examine everything. I have faith that Mumbai Police will cooperate with us."
Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey reacted on Patna Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari quarantined in Mumbai and said that they are trying to speak with the DGP and other officials of Mumbai police. "I don't have more to say on this," he added. IPS officer Vinay Tiwari who reached Mumbai from Patna on official duty to lead the police team in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case probe has been forcibly quarantined by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials. Patna Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwary arrived in Mumbai on August 02. Bihar Police team is investigating the case in city after actor's father filed FIR against Rhea Chakraborty.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meeting at Varsha Bungalow on July 27. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Nawab Malik, Jitendra Awhad and Eknath Shinde were..
Mumbai police's investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is continuing. Maharashtra's Home minister briefed the media about the latest developments in the case. Anil Deshmukh revealed..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:27Published
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on July 25 met 85-year-old Shantabai Pawar, who performs 'Lathi Kathi' on streets of Pune to earn a livelihood. Anil Deshmukh gifted her Nauvari saree and Rs 1..