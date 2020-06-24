Global  
 

Sean Penn reportedly marries in secret
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Sean Penn reportedly marries in secret

Sean Penn reportedly marries in secret

Sean Penn has reportedly become Vincent D'Onofrio's new son-in-law after marrying his actress daughter Leila George.

Sean Penn American actor, screenwriter, and film director

Trending: Sean Penn marries, Courteney Cox returns to Scream franchise and Adele shows support for Beyonce's Black is King [Video]

Trending: Sean Penn marries, Courteney Cox returns to Scream franchise and Adele shows support for Beyonce's Black is King

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published
Russell Crowe Recalls the Promise He Made to Paul Giamatti's Dying Mom | THR News [Video]

Russell Crowe Recalls the Promise He Made to Paul Giamatti's Dying Mom | THR News

The actor also revealed that he believed he was going to be replaced with Sean Penn on 'L.A. Confidential'.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:49Published

Leila George Australian actress


Vincent D'Onofrio American actor, producer, director, and singer


Sean Penn marries girlfriend Leila George

American actor Sean Penn is married again. The 'Milk' actor appears to have tied the knot with...
Sean Penn marries Leila George in secret ceremony [Video]

Sean Penn marries Leila George in secret ceremony

Sean Penn has married Leila George in a secret ceremony. The news has been revealed by Irena Medavoy

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:18Published
Sean Penn’s Non-Profit Steps In For Firefighters [Video]

Sean Penn’s Non-Profit Steps In For Firefighters

Sean Penn’s nonprofit CORE stepped up in Los Angeles to help replace firefighters who were manning COVID-19 testing stations.

Credit: A Plus     Duration: 01:42Published
Charlize Theron Sets The Record Straight Regarding Her Relationship With Sean Penn [Video]

Charlize Theron Sets The Record Straight Regarding Her Relationship With Sean Penn

In 2014 there was a buzz in the air that Charlize Theron and Sean Penn may have gotten engaged. According to CNN, Theron says its not true and is now trying to set the record straight. The actress..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published