More Potentially Toxic Hand Sanitizers Recalled
The FDA said some contain methanol and some have concerning low levels of alcohol.
Target, Walmart Hand Sanitizers Latest To Join FDA List Of Potentially Toxic ProductsThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded its list of potentially deadly hand sanitizer products. Michael George reports.
FDA Expands Hand Sanitizer Recall ListThe FDA says 77 types of hand sanitizer contain methanol, which can be toxic if absorbed through the skin. Michael George reports.
Hand Sanitizer RecallAt least 75 hand sanitizers have been recalled for being potentially toxic.