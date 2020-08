Latest on Lee Schools reopening preparations Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:47s - Published 3 minutes ago Latest on Lee Schools reopening preparations By the end of this month, Lee County Schools estimates just over 40% of students will physically return to the classroom. Now the district is shifting its focus to teachers, and determining how many will be needed where, to accommodate the various learning models. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Southbound is shutdownfox 4 breaking news tracker onthe wayBY THE END OF THIS MONTH, LEECOUNTY SCHOOL ESTIMATES JUSTOVER 40-PERCENT OF STUDENTS WILLPHYSICALLY RETURN TO THECLASSROOM.NOW THE DISTRICT IS SHIFTING ITSFOCUS TO TEACHERS, ANDDETERMINING HOW MANY WILL BENEEDED WHERE.JESSICA ALPERN CONTINUES OURSAFELY BACK-TO-SCHOOL COVERAGEWITH A LOOK AT THAT STORY THISMORNING.WITH MORE PARENTS AND STUDENTSCHOOSING TO LEARN FROM ADISTANCE THIS YEAR... THEDISTRICT NOW NEEDS TO DETERMINEHOW STAFFING WILL WORK, TOACCOMMODATE THE DIFFERENTLEARNING MODELS.THESE ARE THE RESULTS SO FARFROM LEE COUNTY PARENTS ANDTEACHERS... WHEN IT COMES TO*HOW THEY’LL LEARN THIS UPCOMINGSCHOOL YEAR.MORE THAN 77-THOUSAND STUDENTSCOMPLETED THE FORM.THE DISTRICT POINTS OUT THATIT’S STILL WAITING ON SOME TO DOSO, WHICH MEANS THE RESULTS AREEXPECTED TO CHANGE.BUT YOU CAN SEE JUST OVER40-PERCENT OPTED FORFACE-TO-FACE LEARNING.MORE STUDENTS CHOSE AN OPTIONOTHER THAN HEADING BACK TO THECLASSROOM.MORE THAN 29-THOUSAND WILL LEARNTHROUGH LEE HOME CONNECT.OVER 14-THOUSAND HAVE OPTED FORLEE VIRTUAL SCHOOL.AND A SMALL PERCENTAGE HAVECHOSEN HOMESCHOOLING.NOW COMES THE NEXT STEP OFGETTING YOUR KIDS SAFELYBACK-TO-SCHOOL.THE DISTRICT SAYS RIGHT NOW --IT’S USING THOSE RESULTS TO HELPDETERMINE THE NUMBER OF TEACHERSNEEDED FOR EACH MODEL.IT ALSO SAYS STUDENTS WHO DIDNOT CHOOSE A LEARNING MODEL,SHOULD EXPECT TO BE CONTACTED BYTHEIR SCHOOLS THIS WEEK TO MAKEA SELECTION.IF YOU NEED TO CHANGE YOURCHOICE... YOU’LL NEED THEAPPROVAL OF YOUR CHILD’SPRINCIPAL.FOX 4 IS WORKING TO BRING YOUIN-DEPTH INFORMATION WHEN ITCOMES TO HELPING YOU MAKEDECISIONS ABOUT HOW YOUR CHILDWILL LEARN THIS SCHOOL





