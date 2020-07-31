Toni Braxton uses a s*x toy in her daily skincare regime Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published on August 3, 2020 Video Credit:- Duration: 00:44s - Published Toni Braxton uses a s*x toy in her daily skincare regime Toni Braxton has confessed she uses a vibrator to de-puff her eyes as part of her daily skincare regime. 0

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Toni Braxton American R&B singer-songwriter Toni Braxton Reveals Uses Vibrator, Massage Her Face



Award-winning singer-songwriter Toni Braxton is the latest celebrity to share her beauty routine with Vogue for its famous "Beuty Secrets" YouTube series — and well, boy did she share some juicy secrets, y'all. In addition to revealing that she's a huge fan of drugstore skin-care products, like Aveeno's Clear Complexion Foaming Oil-Free Facial Cleanser, the "Long As I Live" vocalist also opened up about her favorite facial massage tool: a vibrator. It's no joke, folks. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33 Published on January 1, 1970



