Toni Braxton uses a s*x toy in her daily skincare regime

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Toni Braxton has confessed she uses a vibrator to de-puff her eyes as part of her daily skincare regime.


Award-winning singer-songwriter Toni Braxton is the latest celebrity to share her beauty routine with Vogue for its famous "Beuty Secrets" YouTube series — and well, boy did she share some juicy secrets, y'all. In addition to revealing that she's a huge fan of drugstore skin-care products, like Aveeno's Clear Complexion Foaming Oil-Free Facial Cleanser, the "Long As I Live" vocalist also opened up about her favorite facial massage tool: a vibrator. It's no joke, folks.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

