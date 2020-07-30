Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

"The Martin Luther King of N Ireland"
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 03:24s - Published
'The Martin Luther King of N Ireland'

"The Martin Luther King of N Ireland"

Tributes have poured in for John Hume who was once described by Bill Clinton as "the Martin Luther King of Northern Ireland".

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

derryjournal

Derry Journal LIVE UPDATES: John Hume 1937-2020 - Ian Paisley Jnr. recalls joke shared by John Hume and his father during a lunch… https://t.co/MqlIK7Bwpo 19 seconds ago

mckinlay_liz

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Countess Liz McKinlaykov RT @JackoRugby: As a Catholic growing up in Derry, John Hume suffered from social injustice. It inspired him to become a political Colossu… 1 minute ago

ciarabid_ciara

ciara RT @lorraineelizab6: John Hume. Born 1937 in Derry. Teacher who became leader @SDLPlive. Elected to @Europarl_EN. For peace work in N Irela… 3 minutes ago

DarrenMaher03

Darren Maher RT @fionndavenport: Ireland’s own Martin Luther King. 7 minutes ago

shaunjlawson

Shaun Lawson RT @DAOBarry: @shaunjlawson The key point is that while he always wanted a united Ireland, he was not prepared to kill for it. He was deepl… 14 minutes ago

DAOBarry

David Barry @shaunjlawson The key point is that while he always wanted a united Ireland, he was not prepared to kill for it. He… https://t.co/JAbkXPGSEp 15 minutes ago

LuvFB_HateFifa

Super Forensic Lawyering #SFL RT @DarranMarshall: “Ireland’s Martin Luther King.” #JohnHume was my guide for talks, says @BillClinton https://t.co/ClEyfGW0bQ 15 minutes ago

JackoRugby

Peter Jackson As a Catholic growing up in Derry, John Hume suffered from social injustice. It inspired him to become a political… https://t.co/6i0U7iEzUO 22 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Community Shows Up To Help After Pueblo MLK Statue Gets Vandalized [Video]

Community Shows Up To Help After Pueblo MLK Statue Gets Vandalized

A hate crime investigation is underway in Colorado after someone vandalized a statue of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Emmett Till. It stands outside the Friendly Harbor Community Center on North Grand..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:33Published
Martin Luther King III on John Lewis [Video]

Martin Luther King III on John Lewis

Martin Luther King III says legal changes are needed to restore the voting rights John Lewis spent his life fighting for.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 04:16Published
Body of John Lewis makes final Selma bridge crossing [Video]

Body of John Lewis makes final Selma bridge crossing

The late US congressman John Lewis has crossed Selma’s Edmund Pettus bridge for the final time as remembrances continue for the civil rights icon. A crowd began gathering near the bridge that became..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 00:34Published