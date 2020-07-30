"The Martin Luther King of N Ireland"
Tributes have poured in for John Hume who was once described by Bill Clinton as "the Martin Luther King of Northern Ireland".
Derry Journal LIVE UPDATES: John Hume 1937-2020 - Ian Paisley Jnr. recalls joke shared by John Hume and his father during a lunch… https://t.co/MqlIK7Bwpo 19 seconds ago
🏴 Countess Liz McKinlaykov RT @JackoRugby: As a Catholic growing up in Derry, John Hume suffered from social injustice. It inspired him to become a political Colossu… 1 minute ago
ciara RT @lorraineelizab6: John Hume. Born 1937 in Derry. Teacher who became leader @SDLPlive. Elected to @Europarl_EN. For peace work in N Irela… 3 minutes ago
Darren Maher RT @fionndavenport: Ireland’s own Martin Luther King. 7 minutes ago
Shaun Lawson RT @DAOBarry: @shaunjlawson The key point is that while he always wanted a united Ireland, he was not prepared to kill for it. He was deepl… 14 minutes ago
David Barry @shaunjlawson The key point is that while he always wanted a united Ireland, he was not prepared to kill for it. He… https://t.co/JAbkXPGSEp 15 minutes ago
Super Forensic Lawyering #SFL RT @DarranMarshall: “Ireland’s Martin Luther King.”
#JohnHume was my guide for talks, says @BillClinton https://t.co/ClEyfGW0bQ 15 minutes ago
Peter Jackson As a Catholic growing up in Derry, John Hume suffered from social injustice. It inspired him to become a political… https://t.co/6i0U7iEzUO 22 minutes ago
Community Shows Up To Help After Pueblo MLK Statue Gets VandalizedA hate crime investigation is underway in Colorado after someone vandalized a statue of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Emmett Till. It stands outside the Friendly Harbor Community Center on North Grand..
Martin Luther King III on John LewisMartin Luther King III says legal changes are needed to restore the voting rights John Lewis spent his life fighting for.
Body of John Lewis makes final Selma bridge crossingThe late US congressman John Lewis has crossed Selma’s Edmund Pettus bridge for the final time as remembrances continue for the civil rights icon. A crowd began gathering near the bridge that became..