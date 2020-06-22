UK student completes massive 4,000 piece world map jigsaw in impressive timelapse

A student at the University of Bristol completes a 4,000 piece jigsaw puzzle of the world map in this impressive timelapse.

Puzzlesbynathan said it took over 35 hours to complete the jigsaw and the timelapse is at 3,600 times the speed of real-time.

The footage, filmed on August 3, shows Nathan sort out the pieces into small tubs before constructing the puzzle starting from the edge and working inwards.