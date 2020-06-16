MichelleBenson RT @FOX29philly: Eagles head coach Doug Pederson tests positive for coronavirus
https://t.co/icc6iUAhwH 20 seconds ago
Violet RT @thedailybeast: Just last week, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said he felt “extremely safe” at the team’s training facili… 1 minute ago
pico!_ RT @AdamSchefter: More on Eagles’ HC Doug Pederson tearing positive for COVID-19:
https://t.co/wIuJ0BIEpm 2 minutes ago
Ally Segal-Gould RT @ProFootballTalk: Eagles coach Doug Pederson tests positive for coronavirus, according to @Tim_McManus https://t.co/hhqXwLO2s6 4 minutes ago
beshannonphotos Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson tests positive for Covid-19 - CNN https://t.co/a9wG6baXws via @GoogleNews 6 minutes ago
Still Major™️ x JetMajorEnt LLC RT @fox5dc: #BREAKING: Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson tests positive for coronavirus. 6 minutes ago
cmbfm RT @6abc: #BREAKING: Eagles coach Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN sources
https://t.co/94K49s5E6p 6 minutes ago
witchdame RT @PatrioticAction: WHY are a dozen and a half tests being given to one person so a sport can be played but students and teachers are on t… 8 minutes ago
Doug Pederson Talks Safety As Training Camp Begins TuesdayTraining camp begins Tuesday morning at the NovaCare Complex without fans in attendance.
Skip Bayless: I'm not buying Eagles' HC Doug Pederson's comments about signing KaepernickCould the Eagles be the team to bring Colin Kaepernick back to the NFL? Doug Pederson isn’t ruling out the idea, saying quote “It’s not out of the realm of possibility that could happen.” Hear..
Doug Pederson Says He Wants To Talk With Team Before Making Decision On Pregame DemonstrationsPat Gallen reports.