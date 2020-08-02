Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tri-State Braces For Tropical Storm Isaias
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:06s - Published
Tri-State Braces For Tropical Storm Isaias

Tri-State Braces For Tropical Storm Isaias

Tri-State Area emergency management officials have been closely monitoring the storm for several days, and preparations are now underway for its arrival tomorrow.

CBS2's John Dias reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Florida reports fewest daily coronavirus deaths in nearly 3 weeks, lowest daily cases in a month

As virus-hit Florida braces for Tropical Storm Isaias, the state on Sunday reported its fewest daily...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

New York Weather: All Eyes On Isaias [Video]

New York Weather: All Eyes On Isaias

CBS2's Vanessa Murdock has the latest on the approaching tropical storm. Here's your 11 p.m. forecast.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:22Published
Tropical Storm Isaias Rains On Florida As State Fights Coronavirus [Video]

Tropical Storm Isaias Rains On Florida As State Fights Coronavirus

WBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:47Published
Tracking Isaias: CBS2 Has The Latest [Video]

Tracking Isaias: CBS2 Has The Latest

CBS2's Vanessa Murdock has what you need to know about Tropical Storm Isaias as it makes its way up the coast toward the Tri-State Area.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:36Published