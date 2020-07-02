Global  
 

Akshay Kumar announces new film
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Akshay Kumar announces new film

Akshay Kumar announces new film

Superstar Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and announced his next film on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The film will be directed by Aanand L Rai‬.

#Akshaykumar #Rakshabandhan

