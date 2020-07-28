Baby rhino rescued in Indian national park after heavy rainfall Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:56s - Published 7 minutes ago Baby rhino rescued in Indian national park after heavy rainfall A baby rhino was rescued in Kaziranga National Park after heavy rainfall and flooding in northeast India. Footage from 10:30 am on Sunday (August 2) shows the four-day-old rhino calf getting prepared to be transported from Kaziranga National Park to the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) for further observations. Sailendra Pandey, the Public Relations Officer to the Minister of Environment and Forest and Climate Change, confirmed that efforts are underway to reunite the baby rhino with his mother. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Watch: Landslide at Badrinath highway as incessant rains lash Uttarakhand



A massive landslide occurred in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Thursday. Landslide took place at Badrinath national highway in Bajpur city. Landslide was triggered by incessant rainfall. Traffic.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:39 Published 3 days ago India floods take devastating toll on wild animals



About 60 percent of the Kaziranga National Park in the state of Assam is underwater and dozens of animals have been killed. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:25 Published 4 days ago Floods, coronavirus hobble two of India's poorest states



The Brahmaputra river in the northeastern state of Assam is flowing above the "danger level" in many places, while heavy rains that began this week in Bihar in the east will last until Wednesday,.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:23 Published 6 days ago