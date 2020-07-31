Global  
 

Gunmen storm prison in Afghanistan's Jalalabad, over 20 killed
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 04:14s - Published
ISIL claims responsibility for attack on a jail in Jalalabad that left 21 killed and dozens of others wounded.

ISIS-claimed attack on Afghan prison leaves many dead

 It also resulted in the escape of hundreds of inmates in Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan.
CBS News

At least 21 killed, dozens wounded in Islamic State attack on Afghan prison

 KABUL, Afghanistan — An Islamic State group attack on a prison in eastern Afghanistan holding hundreds of its members raged on Monday after killing at least 21..
WorldNews

AP Top Stories August 3 A

 Here's the latest for Monday August 3rd: More negotiations over coronavirus relief package; Prison attacked in eastern Afghanistan; Tropical Storm Isaias moving..
USATODAY.com

Islamic State group claims deadly attack on Afghanistan prison

 The government says hundreds of prisoners tried to escape amid the chaos of the gun and bomb attack.
BBC News

Shamima Begum: Government wins permission to appeal against ruling that Isis bride should return to UK

 Begum to remain in Syria aas previous judgment 'stayed' until Supreme Court considers case
Independent

Afghanistan: 24 killed in Islamic State attack at Jalalabad prison; scores of prisoners escape after mass jailbreak

The IS attack began in Afghanistan's Jalalabad on Sunday evening with a car bomb detonated at the...
DNA - Published


