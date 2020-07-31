Gunmen storm prison in Afghanistan's Jalalabad, over 20 killed

|
|
Afghanistan Landlocked country in South-Central Asia
ISIS-claimed attack on Afghan prison leaves many deadIt also resulted in the escape of hundreds of inmates in Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan.
CBS News
At least 21 killed, dozens wounded in Islamic State attack on Afghan prisonKABUL, Afghanistan — An Islamic State group attack on a prison in eastern Afghanistan holding hundreds of its members raged on Monday after killing at least 21..
WorldNews
AP Top Stories August 3 AHere's the latest for Monday August 3rd: More negotiations over coronavirus relief package; Prison attacked in eastern Afghanistan; Tropical Storm Isaias moving..
USATODAY.com
Islamic State group claims deadly attack on Afghanistan prisonThe government says hundreds of prisoners tried to escape amid the chaos of the gun and bomb attack.
BBC News
Jalalabad Place in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan
Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant Salafi jihadist terrorist and militant group
Shamima Begum: Government wins permission to appeal against ruling that Isis bride should return to UKBegum to remain in Syria aas previous judgment 'stayed' until Supreme Court considers case
Independent
