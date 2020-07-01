Sushant Singh had bipolar disorder, was on medication: Mumbai CP

Mumbai Commissioner of Police on August 03 said that Sushant Singh Rajput had bipolar disorder and was taking medicines for it.

"Till now statements of 56 people have been recorded, all angles are being investigated, be it a professional rivalry, financial transactions or health, etc.

It has come to surface that he had bipolar disorder, and was undergoing treatment and taking medicines for it," said Singh.