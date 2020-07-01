Global  
 

Sushant Singh had bipolar disorder, was on medication: Mumbai CP
Mumbai Commissioner of Police on August 03 said that Sushant Singh Rajput had bipolar disorder and was taking medicines for it.

"Till now statements of 56 people have been recorded, all angles are being investigated, be it a professional rivalry, financial transactions or health, etc.

It has come to surface that he had bipolar disorder, and was undergoing treatment and taking medicines for it," said Singh.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh dodges question on IPS officer forcibly quarantined

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh dodged question on Patna Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari forcibly quarantined in Mumbai. Later, when he was questioned on investigation carried out by Mumbai Police in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Home Minister said, "Mumbai Police investigation is progressing in the right direction, and in a professional manner."

Centre should seek report from Maharashtra Guv on Bihar vs Mumbai Police: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy

 Taking to Twitter, Swamy said the clash may harm the cause in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
'Bihar DGP will speak to Maharashtra Police': Nitish Kumar reacts to Patna SP being quarantined in Mumbai

 IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, heading a police team from Patna probing case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has been "forcibly quarantined" by the..
Video: Truck breaks divider, falls into sea near Mumbai

 No loss of life has been reported but the rescue personnel had to struggle hard to save the driver.
Samaritans step-up to help the needy amid the Coronavirus crisis

Samaritans step-up to help the needy amid the Coronavirus crisis

A couple, Migza and Faiyaz Sheikh who run a small-scaled school at Mumbai's Malad area waived off the fees of their students when they found that their parents couldn't afford to pay the fees amid the lockdown. But they didn't just stop here...when they got to know that the people living in the area could barely afford two square meals a day, they decide to donate rations to them. Fourth months down the line, the couple has spent around four lakh rupees from their personal savings and distributed food items to about 1,500 people, no matter which caste or community they belong to. Meanwhile, a specially-abled person in Rameswaram town of Tamil Nadu is providing door to door service of distributing 'Kabasura Kudineer' among the people. It is an herbal concoction, comprising dry ingredients of ginger, pippali, clove, cirukancori root, mulli root, kadukkai, ajwain and many other herbs. The ingredients are powdered and mixed with water, then boiled to make a decoction of one-fourth of its initial volume. As it has proved effective in managing COVID-19 cases, Deena started serving it to the general public. At present, when the whole country is reeling due to coronavirus, in such a situation, its people like Migza and Deena who are coming forward and extending their support in the fight against the pandemic.

Had detailed discussion with top cops: Maharashtra Home Minister on bomb threats

Had detailed discussion with top cops: Maharashtra Home Minister on bomb threats

The administration of Hotel Taj received threat call on June 29. The call was made from Karachi and the caller threatened to blow up the hotels. While speaking to media in Mumbai, the Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh said, "After Karachi stock exchange terror attack, Taj Mahal Palace received a terror threat from Karachi." "I have had detailed discussions on beefing up security arrangements with both Maharashtra DGP and Mumbai Commissioner of Police," he added.

Related videos from verified sources

Sushant Singh Rajput googled his name hours before death| Oneindia News

Sushant Singh Rajput googled his name hours before death| Oneindia News

It is emerging now that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was found hanging from the ceiling of his Mumbai flat in June had repeatedly searched for his own name, that of his former manager Disha..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:15Published