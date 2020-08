Southgate congratulates Harrogate Town Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:26s - Published 3 minutes ago Southgate congratulates Harrogate Town Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver revealed he received a congratulatory message from England manager Gareth Southgate, following the club's promotion to the Football League for the first time in their history. 0

