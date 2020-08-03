Global  
 

HSBC profits drop 65% due to coronavirus
HSBC has suffered a 65% drop in pre-tax profit in the first half of the yearas Europe’s largest bank was struck by a dive in interest rates andcoronavirus disruption.

The bank reported profits of 4.3 billion US dollars(£3.2 billion) in the half year to June 30, down from 12.4 billion dollars(£9.5 billion) in the same period in 2019.

HSBC has endured a torrid year onthe markets with the London listed shares falling more than 40% from 595p to342p as of June 30.

Chief executive Noel Quinn also warned internationaltensions could compound the damaging effects of Covid-19.

