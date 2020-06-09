Joe Biden Narrows Down VP List, Karen Bass Emerges as Key Contender

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Karen Bass U.S. Representative from California
Joe Biden Shortens His Potential VP List
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:50Published
Lobbying Intensifies Among V.P. Candidates as Biden’s Search Nears an EndTwo women, Representative Karen Bass and Susan Rice, the former national security adviser, are among the most formidable contenders on Joe Biden’s list.
NYTimes.com
Rep. Karen Bass emerges as a leading VP contenderCalifornia congresswoman Karen Bass has emerged as a leading contender to be the Democrats' vice presidential candidate. The 66-year-old Bass chairs the..
USATODAY.com
Congressional Black Caucus Caucus comprising most African American members of the United States Congress
George Floyd's 'crime was that he was born black' -Rep. Al Green
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:31Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources