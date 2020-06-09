Joe Biden Narrows Down VP List, Karen Bass Emerges as Key Contender

The chair of the Congressional Black Caucus has become a frontrunner after intensive lobbying by her House colleagues.

George Floyd's 'crime was that he was born black' -Rep. Al Green U.S. Representative Al Green of Texas said on Tuesday that, in the wake of George Floyd's death, "we have got to have reconciliation" and called for the creation of a new government office to handle race relations with African Americans.

Caucus comprising most African American members of the United States Congress

California congresswoman Karen Bass has emerged as a leading contender to be the Democrats' vice presidential candidate. The 66-year-old Bass chairs the..

Two women, Representative Karen Bass and Susan Rice, the former national security adviser, are among the most formidable contenders on Joe Biden’s list.

Joe Biden Shortens His Potential VP List According to CNN, Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden has started to narrow down his personal list of potential running mates. A handful of women remain in consideration for Biden's VP spot. Biden allies, members of Congress, and top donors, and those close to the vetting process says that California Rep. Karen Bass is believed to be part of the list. Bass is also a 66-year-old chair of the Congressional Black Caucus.