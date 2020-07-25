Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Eye On The Day 8/3
Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Dr. Birx says COVID-19 is impacting rural areas as much as cities, Tropical Storm Isaias makes its way up the East Coast, and two NASA astronauts returned to Earth in the first splashdown in 45 years.
