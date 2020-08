The EJ Tech Show: Asus ROG Phone 3 Review - Ultimate Alpha!

On this episode of the EJ Tech Show, Sahil and Sohum have with them the Asus ROG Phone 3, a spec monster that they've put through its paces.

With a Snapdragon 865+ chip, a 144Hz refresh rate screen and exceptional thermal management, it's not hard to see why this is the undisputed gaming champion.

But will it help you level up your skills?