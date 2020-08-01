Global  
 

Chief Whip defends stance on MP rape arrest
Chief Whip Mark Spencer has defended his decision not to suspend the whip from a Conservative MP arrested on rape allegations, insisting the decision will be reviewed once the police investigation concludes.

