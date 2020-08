Tamzin Outhwaite and AJ Pritchard for 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'? Bang Media - Duration: 01:10s - Published 3 weeks ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:10s - Published Tamzin Outhwaite and AJ Pritchard for 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'? Tamzin Outhwaite and AJ Pritchard have reportedly signed up for 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!', even though 'Strictly Come Dancing' bosses had hoped to land Tamzin. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this