World's Tallest Giraffe Measures In At Over 18 Feet Tall

A giraffe living in an Australian holds the distinction of being the tallest giraffe in the world.

According to CNN, 12-year-old Forest tops out at an impressive height of 18 feet, 8 inches.

Officials from Guinness World Records had to create a specially made measuring pole just to record his height.

Forest was born at Auckland Zoo in New Zealand in 2007 and was moved to Australia Zoo when he was 2 years old.