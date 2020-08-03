Global  
 

World's Tallest Giraffe Measures In At Over 18 Feet Tall

Video Credit: Wochit Tech
A giraffe living in an Australian holds the distinction of being the tallest giraffe in the world.

According to CNN, 12-year-old Forest tops out at an impressive height of 18 feet, 8 inches.

Officials from Guinness World Records had to create a specially made measuring pole just to record his height.

Forest was born at Auckland Zoo in New Zealand in 2007 and was moved to Australia Zoo when he was 2 years old.


