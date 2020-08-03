Global  
 

Firefighters, troops battle forest fire outside Madrid

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Firefighters, troops battle forest fire outside Madrid

Firefighters, troops battle forest fire outside Madrid

Spanish firefighters and military emergency personnel battled blistering heat on Monday to control a wildfire in the Madrid region that had burned through the night.

Edward Baran reports.


