Firefighters, troops battle forest fire outside Madrid
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
- Duration: 00:54s - Published
Firefighters, troops battle forest fire outside Madrid
Spanish firefighters and military emergency personnel battled blistering heat on Monday to control a wildfire in the Madrid region that had burned through the night.
Edward Baran reports.
|
Firefighters battle wildfire in Madrid region
Spain's Military Emergency Unit joined the firefighting effort on Sunday as the blaze raged out of control, fanned by strong winds.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:20Published
