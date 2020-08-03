Fire-related fatalities increase in Minnesota

There have been 35 fire-related deaths this year.

Have been more than new on daybreak new for you on daybreak, fire fatalies in minnesota are up compared to this time last year... that's according to statistics from the state fire marshal's office.

And as kimt news 3's madelyne watkins explains... that might be due to the fact that people are home more often now because of the pandemic.

I can tell you one thing for certain... every household or building should have one of these in it... a smoke alarm.

I'm told they save more lives than you might think.

I spoke with k?

"*c clark who's a firefighter for rfd.

He tells me fire deaths are up 35 percent compared to this time last year.

And so far, there have been 35 fatalities compared to 26 in 2019.

Unattended cooking fires are by far the leading cause.

But clark says this year... they're seeing more firework fires and grill fires.

He tells me he can't say for sure if there's an uptick of fires happening here in rochester.

But their goal is to keep it that way.

"statewide, like i said, the fire death rate is up a little bit compared to last year and that could be due to people being at home more often.

Hopefully, if we get those safety messages out, we can trend the curve down of being ahead of our fire death statistics for sure."

Clark says 11 fatalies this year in minnesota were caused by cigarette fires.

He wants to remind everyone that if you smoke... make sure you properly get rid of your cigarette.

