Dr. Birx Urges All Americans To Wear Face Masks And Practice Social Distancing

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Deborah Birx American physician and diplomat
Coronavirus Live UpdatesDr. Deborah L. Birx said the U.S. had entered a “new phase” in the fight against the virus, and urged people to consider wearing masks at home. With a focus..
NYTimes.com
Coronavirus updates: Birx warns rural US; GOP Michigan lawmaker opposed to Whitmer's restrictions has COVID; stimulus negotiations resumeDr. Birx warns about 'extraordinarily widespread' coronavirus pandemic. Pro athletes opt out of season. Las Vegas' Electric Daisy Carnival postponed.
USATODAY.com
US entering 'different' phase of coronavirus outbreakTop medical adviser Deborah Birx says the virus is affecting rural communities as well as cities.
BBC News
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources