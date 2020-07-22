Global  
 

Dr. Birx Urges All Americans To Wear Face Masks And Practice Social Distancing
Dr. Deborah Birx on Sunday said America is in a new phase in its ongoing fight against the coronavirus.

According to CNN, Dr. Birx said that the deadly virus is more widespread than when it first took hold earlier this year.

"What we are seeing today is different from March and April.

It is extraordinarily widespread." Her statement comes as the US has reported more coronavirus cases and deaths than any other country in the world.

