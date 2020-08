Claire's Forecast 8-3

A SHORT BREAK FROM THE RAIN THISMORNING BEFORE A FEW MORESHOWERS MOVE IN THISAFTERNOON AND LINGER THROUGH THEMORNING HOURS TUESDAY.HOUR-BY-HOUR FORECAST IS MOSTLYDRY THIS MORNING WITH JUST SOMEDRIZZLEHANGING ON.

SCATTERED SHOWERSAND POSSIBLY A FEW THUNDERSTORMSMOVEBACK IN THIS AFTERNOON AND WILLLINGER OFF AND ON THE REST OFTHE DAY.RAIN WILL TAPER OFF SOMEOVERNIGHT WITH LOWS IN THE UPPER50S.SOME SHOWERS WILL LINGER THROUGHTHE MORNING HOURS TUESDAY BEFOREWEFINALLY DRY OUT TUESDAYAFTERNOON.

A MIX OF CLOUDS ANDSUN AFTER THE RAIN ENDS.

ITWILL BE COOL TOMORROW WITH HIGHSIN THE LOW 70S.SUNSHINE RETURNS WEDNESDAY ANDWILL LAST THROUGH THURSDAY.TODAY AFTERNOON RAIN.

HIGHS INTHE MID 70S.TONIGHT MOSTLY CLOUDY.

LOWS INTHE UPPER 50S.THE 7-DAY FORECAST HAS BELOWNORMAL TEMPERATURES FOR EARLYAUGUST.

SHOWERS LINGER TUESDAYWITH TEMPERATURES IN THE LOW70S.

MOSTLYSUNNY WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAYWITH HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER70S.

PARTLY CLOUDYFRIDAY WITH HIGHS NEAR 80DEGREES.

MID 80S THIS WEEKENDWITH A CHANCE FOR RAIN