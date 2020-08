Bear Takes Dessert From Truck

Occurred on July 26, 2020 / Jefferson, Colorado, USA Info from Licensor: The local bear got in my in-laws truck by opening the door to their Chevy pickup and stole the oatmeal cookies.

In the end, my father in law yelled at the bear and it dropped the cookies and then, out of the frame, the bear stopped and sat down and wishing he didn't drop the cookies.