Police still on the look out for a missing inmate and more on an overnight shooting

New this morning... a couple of "crime alerts" we're following for you.

A local sheriff's office is asking for your help... with finding an escaped inmate... while another investigates a late night shooting.

Overnight - the clay county sheriff's department reached out to us here at news 10.

They told us about an escaped inmate from the clay county justice center.

It happened at around 10:45 last night.

Now - if you can - take a close look at your screen.

This is 59 year old "timothy biddy."

The clay county sheriff's department tells us biddy got away from a corrections officer - and ran away - heading west.

He was wearing a white t-shirt, striped pants, white socks and black sandals.

Biddy was being held on charges of burglary and multiple counts of "theft" of a "firerarm."

The clay county sheriff's department tells us biddy should be considered "extremely" dangerous.

If you see him or have information on where he might be - call 9-1-1 immediately.

//// meanwhile - we're also working to get more information on a sunday night shooting in west terre haute.

Late last night - city police, vigo county, and state police were called to pennington road and state road 150.

News 10 has reached out to law enforcement.

But so far they are not releasing any information.

