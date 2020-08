Singapore Scientists Get Sci-FI Inspiration for Touch-Sensitive ‘Smart Skin’! Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:05s - Published 7 minutes ago Singapore Scientists Get Sci-FI Inspiration for Touch-Sensitive ‘Smart Skin’! Scientists have created a touch-sensitive AI device that can recognize textures and objects that got some science-fictional inspiration. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story. 0

