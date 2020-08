Uber Launches a New Form of Transportation in London...Boats! Veuer - Duration: 00:32s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:32s - Published Uber Launches a New Form of Transportation in London...Boats! Uber now has a fleet of 20 boats for transit on London’s River Thames. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. 0

Uber has joined up with Thames Clippers for the launch of its new service UberBoat. The service, which commences in London on Monday, will allow users topurchase tickets for Thames Clippers boats in..