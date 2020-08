SpaceX shuttle returns| NASA astronauts safe| Era of private space travel | Oneindia News

NASA astronauts splashed down on earth in the Gulf of Mexico in a SpaceX capsule after a 21-hour journey.

The SpaceX new Crew Dragon Endeavour had detached from the International Space Station on Saturday after the astronauts spent 2 months there.

The successful splashdown also marked the first time in history that a commercially developed spacecraft carried humans into Earth's orbit and now, it has come back safely to.

