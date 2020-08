Trees and roadsigns battered by strong winds as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches Florida Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:29s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:29s - Published Trees and roadsigns battered by strong winds as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches Florida Trees and roadsigns are battered by strong winds as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches Florida on August 2. 0

Trees and roadsigns are battered by strong winds as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches Florida on August 2. Tropical Storm Isaias is feared to become a category 1 hurricane as it strikes both North and South Carolina.