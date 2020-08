Showtime Releases New Documentary; 'The Go-Go's'

"The Go-Go's" new rock documentary features everything their fans have been waiting for and more.

The film presents an oral history of the chart-topping all-female group complete with sex, drugs, music, and money, They are the first and last female group that plays their own instruments and writes their own songs to have a No.

1 album.

"The Go-Go's" spotlights archival footage highlighting the group's roots in the L.A.

Punk scene.