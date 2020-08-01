Global  
 

Study Ranks Centennial The Safest Large City In Colorado
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:26s
Business insurance website AdvisorSmith recently ranked the safest cities and towns in Colorado.

Centennial was named the safest large city, with a population of more than 100,000.

Katie Johnston reports.

