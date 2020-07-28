Global  
 

Australia: Lockdown reinstated amid second COVID-19 wave
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 05:46s - Published
The Australian state of Victoria has ordered large parts of its economy to close after introduction of a nightly curfew.

Assam Lockdown: COVID-19 guidelines modified; here's what's allowed, what's not

 The modified order for the Assam COVID-19 Lockdown will come into effect from 7 PM this evening (i.e. August 2, Sunday) and will remain valid till the 7 PM of..
DNA

Lockdown tightened for millions in England

 Separate households will not be allowed to meet indoors in Greater Manchester, East Lancashire and parts of West Yorkshire.
BBC News
COVID-19: Strict checking in Bhubaneswar amid lockdown [Video]

COVID-19: Strict checking in Bhubaneswar amid lockdown

Bhubaneswar is currently under COVID-19 lockdown. Police officials were seen checking vehicular traffic movement at the check-posts. Lockdown was imposed after tally of active cases jumped in Bhubaneswar and to curb spread of coronavirus.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Aardman 'Life in Lockdown' animation captures pandemic fears

 The film shows the plight of animals held in captivity for far longer than the coronavirus pandemic.
BBC News

Australia's Victoria declares 'state of disaster,' locking down millions in Melbourne as virus cases soar

The premier of Victoria plunged the region into a 'state of disaster' on Sunday, announcing even...
CTV News - Published


Australia's Melbourne to close retail [Video]

Australia's second-biggest city Melbourne already under night curfew announced fresh restrictions on industries on Monday, including retail and construction, as it steps up desperate efforts to contain..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:06Published
[CDATA[Coronavirus: Melbourne under curfew as Australia's Victoria state imposes new lockdown]] [Video]

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:55Published
Coronavirus: Melbourne under curfew as Australia's Victoria state imposes new lockdown [Video]

Sweeping new coronavirus restrictions were imposed from Sunday night, after a disaster was declared in the virus-hit Australian state.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:55Published