Australia: Lockdown reinstated amid second COVID-19 wave

Lockdown Emergency protocol that prevents people or information from leaving an area
Assam Lockdown: COVID-19 guidelines modified; here's what's allowed, what's notThe modified order for the Assam COVID-19 Lockdown will come into effect from 7 PM this evening (i.e. August 2, Sunday) and will remain valid till the 7 PM of..
DNA
Lockdown tightened for millions in EnglandSeparate households will not be allowed to meet indoors in Greater Manchester, East Lancashire and parts of West Yorkshire.
BBC News
COVID-19: Strict checking in Bhubaneswar amid lockdown
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:13Published
Aardman 'Life in Lockdown' animation captures pandemic fearsThe film shows the plight of animals held in captivity for far longer than the coronavirus pandemic.
BBC News
