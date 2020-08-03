SJSD Meals for 2020 (8-2-20)

A lot of st.

Joseph school district students will return to the classroom or will attend school virtually at the end of the month... it's been quite the process to get the plan in place, and a big question along the way, where will the district get the money to cover costs during a pandemic... kq2's chris roush explains... <<when congress passed a $2.2 trillion dollar coronavirus relief package in march...the st.

Joseph school district didn't know it would be a life line...(sot, gabe edgar: "to be honest with you, it would be hard to stay above water if it wasn't for things like this.")the district will see more than 4 million dollars in cares act funding and other federal aid...that pot of money will help make up for more than 3 million dollars in state cuts to education.

(sot, gabe edgar: "talking about $4.5 half-million in things that we did not need until this happened, until the pandemic happened.")like many districts, the st joseph school district is facing a mountain of umcertainty as the face the start of the school year...from refiguring classrooms to hundreds of thousands of dollars for styrofoam food trays...the exact cost to return to school is hard to pinpoint.

(sot, gabe edgar: "$500,000 dollars just to feed the kids in the classroom for breakfast and lunch.

We serve about 8.500 meals a day.")thousands of dollars in cleaning supplies... (sot, gabe edgar: "we didn't have the proper equipment to keep our buildings clean and when you have 31 buildings it takes a little bit to keep them clean.")and supplies for buses too...all of this being done to help give families a feeling of a confidence and relief to either send their kids back to school...(sot, doug van zyl: "there are a lot of our families that rely on us for food.

There are a lot of our families that feel more comfortable with an in-person learning situation and a lot of our students learn better in that situation.

When you talk about equity and trying to be consistent and providing opportunities that's why we thought it was best to provide the two options.")thousands of dollars also used for the new virtual academy, too, and in the end of it all...the more $4 million in aid to use for covid puts the district in a much better spot because without it, cuts would have had to be made...(sot, gabe edgar: "hopefully we can do it through attrition and retirement and we don't have to impact anyone's livelihood.")>> edgar adds he has not heard of any additional cuts to education coming from the state yet...