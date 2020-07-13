Simon Cowell to appear BGT semi-finals via 'video link'
'Britain's Got Talent' judge Simon Cowell looks set to miss appearing on the show's semi-final in person, due to a clash with the 'America's Got Talent' schedule, but he will appear via video link.
