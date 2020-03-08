Global  
 

Luetkemeyer letter to governor (8-3-20)
A northwest missouri state senator is calling on the governor to take notice of what is happening on the city's southside... state senator tony luetkemeyer sent a letter to governor parson asking the governor to request a disaster declaration in the wake of recent flash flooding.

In his letter...luetkemeyer says residents are in dire need... city leaders were told the disaster does not qualify for sema or fema funds... nearly 130 homes suffered major flood damage ...another 25




