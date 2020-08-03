Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ex-Pope Benedict Seriously Ill After Visit to Bavaria: Report
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Ex-Pope Benedict Seriously Ill After Visit to Bavaria: Report
Ex-Pope Benedict Seriously Ill After Visit to Bavaria: Report
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Retired Pope Benedict ‘ill after visit to Germany’

Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI has fallen ill after returning to Italy from a trip to his native Bavaria...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Newsmax



Tweets about this