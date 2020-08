Need2Know: SoCal Apple Fire, East Coast Storm Watch & Mystery Seeds Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 01:35s - Published 6 minutes ago These are the headlines you Need2Know for Monday, August 3, 2020. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources 5 p.m. Thursday advisory on Tropical Storm Isaias



A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the east coast of Florida on Thursday, including Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast, due to the threat of Tropical Storm Isaias, which is expected to.. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 03:27 Published 4 days ago