ADT Stock Goes Up 97%

On Monday, ADT announced that it will be partnering with Google on a new line of smart home security products.

Business Insider reports shares of ADT surged as much as 100% Monday to an all-time high of $17.21.

Google will invest $450 million for a 6.6% ownership stake in ADT.

The partnership will combine Nest hardware and services with Google technology and ADT's installation, service, and professional monitoring network.

The partnership is focused on residential and small business security.

The products and services will be available for both do-it-yourself and professional installation.