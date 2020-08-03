Sheriff's Office Warns of Social Security Scam Circulating in Evansville Video Credit: WEVV - Published 8 minutes ago Sheriff's Office Warns of Social Security Scam Circulating in Evansville The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says victims of a new scam that's making its rounds in Evansville could be at risk of having their personal information stolen. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend On this story. It's yet*another scam---local officials are warning you about.... the vanderburgh county sheriff's office says they've received several complaints concerning a*new twist on social security scams... they say the scammers are now spoofing local phone numbers---and claiming to be from the evansville social security administration office..... the sheriffs office says the scammers will ask you to confirm your identity in order to ensure you receive your stimulus check.... a reminder tonight-- the social security administration*does no* call to verify personal information.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Ames Trib News The sheriff’s office recommends that Story County residents who receive such calls hang up and contact local law en… https://t.co/vi1ohCulEq 3 days ago