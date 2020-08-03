The Gulfport community banned together Saturday morning to bring food to hundreds of people in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Volunteers distribute 550 bags and boxes of food to Gulfport community over the weekend

Program or county ha 482 cases and 30 gulfport community band together saturda morning to bring to hundreds of people in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic community members began arriving for the : 45 am to drive his earliest 6 am anyone could get in line, no matter which county they lived in were there financial data.

Each box or bag of food and put it up to a house worth one person.

Volunteers from extended hand help a friend west gulfport civic club mount olive lodge number 80 mount olive lodge number 83 councilman chuck casey from work wine and members of the alpha and beta sorority all health packing distribute- boxes of food during the food - drive at gulfport high- school.

- - jeffrey hulum, extend a hand- help a friend - ceo: "everybody coming together so we can make sure we reach th- mass and- the multitude of the people on- the gulf coast, no matter what- county, no matter - what walks of life.

As long as- everybody got something that- - - - they can hold themself over - until they get on better- footing."

"a lot of our elderly cannot ge out.

A lot of our elders are on- fixed income and due to the - economical downturn of the gulf- coast right now, all people nee- the help.

And we are- in a position to stand in the - gap and bring the food in from - logistical stand point- and distribute it out in- masses."