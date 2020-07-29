Trump Task Force Member
Dr. Birx Says Pandemic
Has Entered New Phase Dr. Deborah Birx made the warnings
during a Sunday interview
on CNN's 'State of the Union.'
Dr. Deborah Birx ,
via CNN Birx went so far as to suggest
that some Americans who live in
multi-general households
should wear masks at home.
Saying that she "saw all of America moving,"
Birx also suggested that Americans
who have traveled for vacations
should "assume you're infected." Birx affirmed the possibility of
a doubling of the U.S. death toll by
the end of the year to 300,000,
saying "anything is possible." She also contradicted the
Trump administration's push to reopen schools,
saying students should "distance-learn at this moment" in regions with active spread.
The Trump administration has offered
no new guidance, nor does there seem
to be a federal effort to institute massive testing
or contract tracing for the virus.