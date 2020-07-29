Trump Task Force Member Dr. Birx Says Pandemic Has Entered New Phase

Trump Task Force Member Dr. Birx Says Pandemic Has Entered New Phase Dr. Deborah Birx made the warnings during a Sunday interview on CNN's 'State of the Union.'

Dr. Deborah Birx , via CNN Dr. Deborah Birx, via CNN Birx went so far as to suggest that some Americans who live in multi-general households should wear masks at home.

Saying that she "saw all of America moving," Birx also suggested that Americans who have traveled for vacations should "assume you're infected." Birx affirmed the possibility of a doubling of the U.S. death toll by the end of the year to 300,000, saying "anything is possible." She also contradicted the Trump administration's push to reopen schools, saying students should "distance-learn at this moment" in regions with active spread.

The Trump administration has offered no new guidance, nor does there seem to be a federal effort to institute massive testing or contract tracing for the virus.