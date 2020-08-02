Global  
 

Watch Live! SpaceX Crew Dragon Splashdown; Virgin Galactic's Mach-3 Plane | Digital Trends Live 8.3.20
On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by United Airlines' EVP of Technology and Chief Digital Officer Linda Jojo to discuss what airlines are doing to keep passengers and employees safe: Drew Prindle is on for another Awesome Tech You Can't Buy Yet, rounding up the best tech-ish crowdfunding campaigns on the interwebs; In the news: SpaceX Crew Dragon safely splashes back down to earth...but what's next?; Virgin Galactic showed off a concept Mach-3 airliner that could escort passengers around the globe at 2,300 MPH; With TikTok's U.S. operations in flux, Triller has soared in popularity in app stores; Google is likely to debut the Pixel 4a mid-range smartphone today, pricing is expected at $350; and Garmin likely paid the $10 million ransomware request, as it's using a decryption key to unlock its systems.

MichaelDadiego

MikeD🐾 RT @fboLoud: 🇺🇸Trump Revives Americas Greatness 🇺🇸 NASA Live: Official Stream of NASA TV NASA Astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurle… 4 minutes ago

uzohak

Z()haK RT @JimBridenstine: UPDATE: Post-SpaceX Crew Dragon DM-2 Splashdown News Conference no earlier than 4:45pm ET. Watch live: https://t.co/qPe… 5 minutes ago

GemmaRooney10

I 🖤❤️ 9 & 26!! RT @fox5sandiego: JUST IN: Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley of the SpaceX Crew Dragon have splashed down safely in the Gulf of Mexico… 8 minutes ago

rocobasilisk

rocobasilisk RT @SpaceflightNow: “We’re doing pretty good so far,” says Dragon commander Doug Hurley. The astronauts will remain inside the spacecraft… 9 minutes ago

ikyeager

Irvin Yeager RT @NASAKennedy: The @SpaceX Crew Dragon is "go" for deorbit burn! This brings @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug one step closer to returning… 12 minutes ago

AnirudhaK9

Anirudha Karmakar RT @CBSNews: JUST NOW: SpaceX capsule has landed in the ocean https://t.co/ynPIMNL2TJ https://t.co/mOH1hw0wNn 36 minutes ago

Jacquel48242487

Jacqueline Gutierrez Live coverage of the arrival of NASA's SpaceX Demo Mission-2 crew https://t.co/UYk1iMv5Xh via @YouTube thank you all amen 40 minutes ago

googlevesaire

Space Googlevesaire RT @googlevesaire: Live coverage of the arrival of NASA's SpaceX Demo Mission-2 crew https://t.co/anBCOri81j via @YouTube #LaunchAmerica #N… 1 hour ago


SpaceX shuttle returns| NASA astronauts safe| Era of private space travel | Oneindia News [Video]

SpaceX shuttle returns| NASA astronauts safe| Era of private space travel | Oneindia News

NASA astronauts splashed down on earth in the Gulf of Mexico in a SpaceX capsule after a 21-hour journey. The SpaceX new Crew Dragon Endeavour had detached from the International Space Station on..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:27Published
SpaceX capsule with two NASA astronauts makes splashdown in Gulf of Mexico [Video]

SpaceX capsule with two NASA astronauts makes splashdown in Gulf of Mexico

SpaceX capsule with two National Aeronautics and Space Administration astronauts (NASA) astronauts returned to Earth on Aug 02 in splashdown into Gulf of Mexico. Capsule has been opened and NASA..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published
Nasa astronauts depart ISS en route to first splashdown return in 45 years [Video]

Nasa astronauts depart ISS en route to first splashdown return in 45 years

Two Nasa astronauts will make the first splashdown return in 45 years afterSpaceX’s astronaut carrier the Crew Dragon successfully undocked from theInternational Space Station (ISS) and began its..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:37Published