Watch Live! SpaceX Crew Dragon Splashdown; Virgin Galactic's Mach-3 Plane | Digital Trends Live 8.3.20

On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by United Airlines' EVP of Technology and Chief Digital Officer Linda Jojo to discuss what airlines are doing to keep passengers and employees safe: Drew Prindle is on for another Awesome Tech You Can't Buy Yet, rounding up the best tech-ish crowdfunding campaigns on the interwebs; In the news: SpaceX Crew Dragon safely splashes back down to earth...but what's next?; Virgin Galactic showed off a concept Mach-3 airliner that could escort passengers around the globe at 2,300 MPH; With TikTok's U.S. operations in flux, Triller has soared in popularity in app stores; Google is likely to debut the Pixel 4a mid-range smartphone today, pricing is expected at $350; and Garmin likely paid the $10 million ransomware request, as it's using a decryption key to unlock its systems.