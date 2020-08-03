Global  
 

Microsoft Confirms Talks to Buy TikTok in America On Sunday, Microsoft confirmed it has been in communication with tech company ByteDance to purchase the social media app.

Microsoft will keep working with the U.S. government to secure a deal and wrap up talks by Sep.

15, according to a statement.

Microsoft, via statement Microsoft, via statement If Microsoft acquires TikTok, it could tarnish its relationship with Facebook, a competitor of ByteDance.

President Trump initially opposed the idea of Microsoft buying TikTok but reportedly agreed to give ByteDance 45 days to cut a deal with Microsoft on Sunday.

Earlier that day on Fox News, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said TikTok and WeChat are "feeding data directly to the Chinese Communist Party."

