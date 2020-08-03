Microsoft Confirms Talks to
Buy TikTok in America On Sunday, Microsoft confirmed it has
been in communication with tech company
ByteDance to purchase the social media app.
Microsoft will keep working with the U.S. government
to secure a deal and wrap up talks by Sep.
15,
according to a statement.
If Microsoft acquires TikTok,
it could tarnish its relationship with
Facebook, a competitor of ByteDance.
President Trump initially opposed the idea of Microsoft
buying TikTok but reportedly agreed to give ByteDance
45 days to cut a deal with Microsoft on Sunday.
Earlier that day on Fox News, U.S. Secretary of State
Mike Pompeo said TikTok and WeChat are
"feeding data directly to the Chinese Communist Party."