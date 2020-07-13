Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Monday Sector Leaders: Manufacturing, Vehicle Manufacturers
Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Monday Sector Leaders: Manufacturing, Vehicle Manufacturers

Monday Sector Leaders: Manufacturing, Vehicle Manufacturers

In trading on Monday, manufacturing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 14.8%.

Leading the group were shares of Vislink Technologies, up about 424.1% and shares of Pctel up about 6.3% on the day.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

In trading on Monday, manufacturing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 14.8%.

Leading the group were shares of Vislink Technologies, up about 424.1% and shares of Pctel up about 6.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are vehicle manufacturers shares, up on the day by about 3.5% as a group, led by Tata Motors, trading up by about 9.9% and NIO, trading up by about 9.9% on Monday.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Monday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Paper & Forest Products [Video]

Monday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Paper & Forest Products

In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.6%. Leading the group were shares of Platinum Group Metals, up about 12.3% and shares of Metalla Royalty &..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published
Monday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Biotechnology Stocks [Video]

Monday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Biotechnology Stocks

In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4%. Leading the group were shares of Alexco Resource, up about 12.1% and shares of Endeavour Silver up about..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published
Monday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Computers [Video]

Monday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Computers

In trading on Monday, semiconductors shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.6%. Leading the group were shares of Kopin, up about 24.1% and shares of Maxim Integrated Products up about..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published