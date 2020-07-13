Monday Sector Leaders: Manufacturing, Vehicle Manufacturers Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:08s - Published Monday Sector Leaders: Manufacturing, Vehicle Manufacturers In trading on Monday, manufacturing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 14.8%. Leading the group were shares of Vislink Technologies, up about 424.1% and shares of Pctel up about 6.3% on the day. 0

