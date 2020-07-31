Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

This 103-year-old tattooist from the Philippines is keeping an ancient tradition alive
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 09:23s - Published
This 103-year-old tattooist from the Philippines is keeping an ancient tradition alive

This 103-year-old tattooist from the Philippines is keeping an ancient tradition alive

Meet Whang-od, the 103-year-old tattooist that is keeping an ancient Filipino tradition alive.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Meet Whang-od, the 103-year-old tattooist that is keeping an ancient Filipino tradition alive.

Whang-od is commonly described as the "last" and oldest mambabatok or tattooist and is part of the Butbut people.

She performs a 1,000-year tradition of batok, a technique where a thorn, fastened to a stick, is dipped in ink and quickly tapped into the skin using a wooden mallet.

In footage recorded in February 2019, YouTuber Jack Shirley and his wife Louise travelled from their home in Hong Kong to a province area in the mountainous northern Philippines, where they meet this tattoo-covered, renowned artist.

Jack told Newsflare: "My wife, Louise, and her sister got a tattoo from Whang-od - The Last Mambabatok in Buscalan, hidden far away in the highlands of northern Philippines.

It was well worth the journey for the experience of meeting this wonderful lady and having her perform her art on the sisters."




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Lena Dunham still experiencing health problems from Covid-19 battle in March [Video]

Lena Dunham still experiencing health problems from Covid-19 battle in March

Lena Dunham has written about the lasting impact of her battle with Covid-19.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
A mum has watched her family's real life horror unfold on TV [Video]

A mum has watched her family's real life horror unfold on TV

A mum watched her family's real life horror unfold on TV where Oliver Battersby from Corrie was diagnosed with the same incurable condition as her daughter.In Coronation Street, the three-year-old son..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 03:05Published
Ancient town that was sunken by new dam reappears during drought in the Philippines [Video]

Ancient town that was sunken by new dam reappears during drought in the Philippines

A 300-year-old town that was submerged to build a dam in the 1970s was visible again this week after drought caused the water to recede. The once-bustling Old Pantabangan town in Nueva Ecija..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:20Published