Distinguished Gentleman of Ocean Springs organize schools supplies giveaway over weekend
Video Credit: WXXV - Published
- with the pandemic affecting man- families- financially, paying for school- supplies for the new- school year may be a bit of a - struggle.

- the distinguished gentleman of- ocean springs - recognized this hardship many - could be facing right now with- many schools beginning this wee- and held a contactless- backpack and school supply- giveaway.

- backpacks packed full of school- supplies for all grades - from kindergarten on up to 12th- grade were given out in - a drive thru style giveaway - saturday at the ryan youth- center in ocean springs.- - rickey young, dgos secretary: - "well this year is more important than eve- because, as you all know, it's- the pandemic going on - and if we can give away-- - anything that we can help the - parents with the- - - - schools-- some going to school,- some not going to school and- employment the way it - is now-- but us being able to - give away school supplies to- - - - help the child start school wit- the books packed without the- parents having to add another - financial - burden trying to get them ready- - - - for school."

The distinguished gentlemen of- ocean springs' next community - event will be their turkey- giveaway for thanksgiving.- make sure to keep a look out fo- more information- about that event as november- gets




