There may never be a 'silver bullet' for COVID-19: WHO

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Lord + Taylor stores closing: Liquidation sales are now underway as part of company's bankruptcy amid COVID-19Lord & Taylor, of one of the nation's oldest department store chains, has started liquidating 19 of its 38 stores as it looks for a new owner.
USATODAY.com
260 employees in Georgia's largest school district test positive for COVID-19 or are exposedThe day after Gwinnett County Public School teachers started in-person pre-planning for the school year, 260 cannot work due to coronavirus.
USATODAY.com
World Health Organization Specialized agency of the United Nations
Health officials warn there may never be a "silver bullet" for coronavirusThe World Health Organization is warning the road to normalcy will be long and that there may never be a "silver bullet" for the novel coronavirus. Dr. Shoshana..
CBS News
WHO warns there might never be a 'silver bullet' to defeat virus
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:49Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this