Sneaker Expert Breaks Down the NBA's 9 Greatest Sneakers Ever
Video Credit: GQ - Duration: 18:50s
SLAM Magazine's Max Resetar is an NBA sneaker connoisseur.

Join him as he breaks down the NBA's greatest all-time sneakers, including Michael Jordan's Air Jordan XI "Concord," LeBron James' Nike LeBron 15 "Equality," Kobe Bryant's Nike Kobe 6 "Grinch" and Adidas Kobe 2, Allen Iverson's Reebock Question Mid "Red Toe," P.J.

Tucker's Nike Hyperdunk "Marty McFly," Nate Robinson's Nike Air Foamposite Lite "Kryptonate," Dee Brown's Reebock Pump Omni Lite "Dee Brown" and Kevin Garnett's Nike Garnett 3' sneakers.

